Ciel packaging / product

Ciel packaging / product cd box sticker package packaging product brand branding branding design colorful creative accountancy firm cardboard box it products
Packaging design for Ciel, an accountancy firm: cd, sticker and cardboard box for a new set of IT products. Designed under Cerebral Art agency.

Larger images and more branding design examples at http://alextass.com/identity-design/branding-design

