Ciel stationery design

Ciel stationery design collateral design collateral envelope design envelope business cards design business cards letterhead design letterhead branding design branding identity design identity stationery design stationery folder folder design accountancy firm
Stationery design for Ciel, an accountancy firm, presenting and promoting a new set of IT products. Folder, special offer and business cards. Designed under Cerebral Art agency.

Larger images and more stationery design examples at http://alextass.com/identity-design/branding-design

CerebralArt folder design
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
