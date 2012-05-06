Andre' The Doodlemachine

Loch Ness Monster Parade

Loch Ness Monster Parade illustration painting art drawing cartoon parade monster water swimming whimsical book story
In the dark of night, when all the scots are asleep, a gaggle of Loch Ness Monsters parade themselves about the loch just for the fun of it.

Visit www.doodlemachine.com for more monsters and non-monsters!

