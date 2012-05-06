Andre' The Doodlemachine

Rainy Day for Mr. Squiggles

Rainy Day for Mr. Squiggles illustration drawing art painting cute mouse scene book story mushroom rain sitting green
Oh Mr. Squiggles... I thought you would've learned your lesson the last time you got caught in the rain. At least you found an umbrella this time.

Visit www.doodlemachine.com for more art and whatnot!

