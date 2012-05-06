Andre' The Doodlemachine

Coffee, Books, N Me

Coffee, Books, N Me illustration art vector drawing cartoon character mascot doodlemachine commission website design girl beautiful funny pretty curvy voluptuous cleavage sexy young woman book reading coffee drinking hot latte heels striped dress
Stacy is reading her favorite new book, "How to wear stripes and drink coffee".

Visit www.doodlemachine.com for more doodles and such.

