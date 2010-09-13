Brian Everett

Basement of the Internet

A detail of a quick fun illustration I just finished, based on a tweet from Able Parris joking about how someone needs to illustrate what the basement of the internet looks like. You can see the full thing here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/evrtstudio/4988099216/

Posted on Sep 13, 2010
