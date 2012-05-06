Rodrigo Soares

Café Love App

coffee iphone modern app
Here is an idea for a coffee app that would control a coffee machine. My idea was to keep it simple to start your day with the right foot :) Larger view here http://cl.ly/GPg5

Posted on May 6, 2012
