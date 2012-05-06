Sacha Greif

Learn UI Design (+ Sketch 2 review)

Learn UI Design (+ Sketch 2 review)
Just did a small icon for a banner I'm using on my blog to promote my eBook.

Incidentally, I originally tried to do the icon in Sketch 2, but eventually switched back to Photoshop+Illustrator. You can read more about my first impressions with Sketch 2.

Posted on May 6, 2012
