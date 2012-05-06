Dave Coleman

Final Product

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Final Product jake rach trees painting forest ep music cover printed final finished jake rach ivan shishkin album art
Download color palette

All finished! Time was limited so I just powered some out at OfficeWorks and cut, folded and taped them up into a nice CD sleeve. Jake was well happy!

E77a593588a2502b15181c7d240dcb8a
Rebound of
Jake And Rach #2
By Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like