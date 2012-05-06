Dave Wells

Blue Dog - Branding

Dave Wells
Dave Wells
  • Save
Blue Dog - Branding branding logo illustration
Download color palette

Criticisms highly encouraged.

Some branding I'm working on for a friend - I think the type is probably too tight to the logo, might double-space how close it is to the circle device.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Dave Wells
Dave Wells

More by Dave Wells

View profile
    • Like