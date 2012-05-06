🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I haven't been flexing my aesthetic muscle nearly as often as I should, so I decided to start a new design series. My only goal is to create compelling imagery, so I haven't created any real constraints. I decided that my subject would be numbers, because they're universal, there's an infinite number of them, and in general, they don't have much emotional content that would detract from the visuals.
Here's number one!