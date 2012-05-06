9Art Photo Redesign

Matt Spiel

Spent a bit of the afternoon today mowing my lawn. Then I spent the rest of it working on a design for old studio-mate Mark Neunschwander who runs 9Art Photo.

Didn't want to present the full design yet, but I did want to show all my favorite parts of the layout. Hope you enjoy!

* This version of his logo I did with the original logo being done by Jason Courtney.

Posted on May 6, 2012
