First Design Ever

I had to re-create it from memory, but this was it. I remember sketching it hundreds of times before heading over to Illustrator 9 to try and transfer my pencil to the screen. I wish I was still as dedicated to starting everything on paper before hitting up the mouse.
It was for a non-profit called Global Uprising. It feels a little backwards to me now, but it's where I started, and that's the whole idea behind uploading it. Not where I am, but where I came from.