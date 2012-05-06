McKay

First Design Ever

McKay
McKay
  • Save
First Design Ever first design icon logo
Download color palette

I had to re-create it from memory, but this was it. I remember sketching it hundreds of times before heading over to Illustrator 9 to try and transfer my pencil to the screen. I wish I was still as dedicated to starting everything on paper before hitting up the mouse.

It was for a non-profit called Global Uprising. It feels a little backwards to me now, but it's where I started, and that's the whole idea behind uploading it. Not where I am, but where I came from.

D7e176f27b76965ed2b6a7c38c291275
Rebound of
Rebound: Your first design
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
McKay
McKay

More by McKay

View profile
    • Like