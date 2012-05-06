Jordi Verdu

Sony 8 Transistor tutorial

I though this could be useful to someone...
Basically, the trick is to always keep two odd numbers on the blend option (except for the first one, which is 2) and then jump one in the series. In my case was 5, then 9,11, 15,17, 21,23 27,29... up to 63.
The replace spline was a useful tool to have always the same distance.
remember to cut the guides in half so the blend doesn't go nuts.
Group the whole thing once it's done and reflect horizontal.

Posted on May 6, 2012
