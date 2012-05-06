David Saunders

Mountains

Mountains illustration texture album art
Finally wrapped up with school for the year, so it's time to get back to work on freelance projects. Making some art for the band Passagemaker, here's a preview of one of my first iterations.

Posted on May 6, 2012
professional graphic fartist. figuring it out.
