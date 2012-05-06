HTML eNewsletter

chad

E-mail uses crazy old HTML apparently so this event newsletter needed to be simple to code yet still engaging. Using brand colors and bold text helped make a clean design stand out.

Design by Insivia: http://www.insivia.com/

Posted on May 6, 2012
