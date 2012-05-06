STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN

Reptarshop1

STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN
STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN
  • Save
Reptarshop1 reptar music concert gig poster character illustration graphic design screen print robot
Download color palette

Reptar poster has screen printed! The screen print poster version has a different colorways than the digital version to make it more special. This is printed on #110 heavy black cover stock so it has nice heft to it! I am happy to be able to produce such a luxury piece. It's available for purchase at my online store now. (link below!)

http://www.stubbornsideburn.com/2012/05/02/reptar-poster/

Reptar s
Rebound of
Reptar S
By STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN
STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN
STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN

More by STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN

View profile
    • Like