Reptarshop1

Reptar poster has screen printed! The screen print poster version has a different colorways than the digital version to make it more special. This is printed on #110 heavy black cover stock so it has nice heft to it! I am happy to be able to produce such a luxury piece. It's available for purchase at my online store now. (link below!)

http://www.stubbornsideburn.com/2012/05/02/reptar-poster/