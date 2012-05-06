Reptarshop1

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Reptar poster has screen printed! The screen print poster version has a different colorways than the digital version to make it more special. This is printed on #110 heavy black cover stock so it has nice heft to it! I am happy to be able to produce such a luxury piece. It's available for purchase at my online store now. (link below!)
http://www.stubbornsideburn.com/2012/05/02/reptar-poster/