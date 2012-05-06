Łukasz Krysiewicz

tylkoteatr.com logo

Łukasz Krysiewicz
Łukasz Krysiewicz
  • Save
tylkoteatr.com logo tylkoteatr theater logo type logotype mask red
Download color palette

Updated and improved logo for tylkoteatr.com („theater only”) to fit the new version of the page (in developement).

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Łukasz Krysiewicz
Łukasz Krysiewicz

More by Łukasz Krysiewicz

View profile
    • Like