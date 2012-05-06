Nils Vögeding

Kaijus

Nils Vögeding
Nils Vögeding
  • Save
Kaijus kaiju illustration lighthouse linework
Download color palette

Something new that I started today. Next step: cleaning up the lines

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Nils Vögeding
Nils Vögeding

More by Nils Vögeding

View profile
    • Like