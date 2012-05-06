Chris Hood

Call a Spade a Spade

Chris Hood
Chris Hood
  • Save
Call a Spade a Spade design illustration yorkshire texture hidden spade negative space
Download color palette

In Yorkshire, we call a spade a spade.
Part of a personal project I'm slowly putting together.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Chris Hood
Chris Hood

More by Chris Hood

View profile
    • Like