Blue Bamboo, Draft 2

Most of the feedback I received on the first version was that confusion regarding the shape of the hand and, er, which finger was held up.
This version pushes the hand more to the right, and breaks the frame of the 'B'.I think the greater stepping of the other fingers also clarifies that we're looking at a pointing/tapping hand, and not somebody flipping you the bird.
Once again, feedback very much desired!