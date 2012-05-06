Javi Pérez

Mini MP3

Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Hire Me
  • Save
Mini MP3 mp3 concept music player gif
Download color palette

I've wanted to simplify an MP3 player (deeply inspired by the iPod Shuffle)

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Javi Pérez

View profile
    • Like