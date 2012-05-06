Brian Moyano

Brian Moyano
Brian Moyano
Loading bar loading bar gif animation
This is a style that i'm working on.

This is my first .gif design. As you can see, it has the impression of movement.

Posted on May 6, 2012
    • Like