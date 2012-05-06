Mariano Gambatese

Old is the new new

Mariano Gambatese
Mariano Gambatese
  • Save
Old is the new new old retro screen gameboy
Download color palette

Started to play (again) with my new personal website, and here's a preview.
I wanted to recreate the old gameboy's screen effect with CSS.

Here's the live version.
What do you think?

Thanks Drew Wilson for the awesome work with Pictos Server :D.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Mariano Gambatese
Mariano Gambatese

More by Mariano Gambatese

View profile
    • Like