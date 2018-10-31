Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dark UI Guages

Dark UI Guages concept design productdesign caterpillar icon app ui design dark ui
This UI was done as a concept for Caterpillar Product Power OnSite which is used for engine health monitoring which visualizes critical parameters through dashboards and notifying fault information & troubleshooting.

Posted on Oct 31, 2018
