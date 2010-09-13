OCMX Mobi Dark

David Perel

Starting to work on a dark theme option in time for the release of our mobile plugin for WP. It looks so much better on the iPhone, I wish our screens did it justice but I am trying anyway.

Posted on Sep 13, 2010
