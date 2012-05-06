Alex Lupse

Noise Addict

I have to admit i am a noise addict. I can't resist to it.
Something like ..Yeah let's make it clean and simple, and than i blackout... and everything goes into noise and grunge textures.
:P

Posted on May 6, 2012
Product Designer with a Creative background
