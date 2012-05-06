ForSureLetters

Morning Printed

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Hire Me
  • Save
Morning Printed print graphic design lettering calligraphy logo handwritten graphic design
Download color palette

Few days ago I printed portfolio:) so this one included. Will try to apply for Brussels Sint Lukas university, for Erasmus program. Maybe someone from Belgium:)?

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ForSureLetters

View profile
    • Like