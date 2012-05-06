Iain Fergus

Gift Ideas For Boys Logo logo design logo brand identity
Logo design for a new personalised gifts website.

Rather unusually the logo was designed to fit in with a website template that the client had purchased, and it's only to be used online.

The use of the different colours was requested.

The site can be found here: http://www.giftideasforboys.co.uk/

Posted on May 6, 2012
