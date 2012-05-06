Rafe Goldberg

Christian Et Christine

Beginnings of a poster for a student film by the venerable Justin Chiao. You can see the full-size image (and a couple other versions) here or check out the trailer over here, on vimeo

Posted on May 6, 2012
