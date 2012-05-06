Russell Bishop

Design Cards (Portfolio)

Russell Bishop
Russell Bishop
Hire Me
  • Save
Design Cards (Portfolio) portfolio designs browser screenshot transition animation slideshow
Download color palette

Spent the day tweaking a few things on the new portfolio, nice bit of downtime. What do you think of the new interactions?

http://www.russbishop.co.uk/

To Do:
- Blur Images when inactive
- Amend height of each gallery based on active card

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Russell Bishop
Russell Bishop
Frontend UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Russell Bishop

View profile
    • Like