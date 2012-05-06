Chuck Mallott

Quicks

Chuck Mallott
Chuck Mallott
  • Save
Quicks logo basketball forza
Download color palette

Logo for my son's summer basketball team, Quicksilver. Really struggled with this for a while. Still not pleased with it. I'm not convinced the basketball mark looks enough like a Q.

Any suggestions would be appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Chuck Mallott
Chuck Mallott
Web, Mobile, UX and Product Designer

More by Chuck Mallott

View profile
    • Like