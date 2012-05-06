Jimmy Wilson

Details - Cleaned up a bit

Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson
  • Save
Details - Cleaned up a bit ui contact texture leather details personal web site
Download color palette

Cleaned up the styles a bit and down sized the "pull tab". Slowly getting better at the small details.

Be6605970382ff483888af55cb7fd9c8
Rebound of
Details - New Personal Site
By Jimmy Wilson
View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson

More by Jimmy Wilson

View profile
    • Like