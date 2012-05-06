Mark Taylor

Fire up the Grill Flyer Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Fire up the Grill Flyer Template bbq beach party best flyer design caribbean celebration church party creative designs design flyers entertainment event flyer fall family party festival fire flyer artwork flyer designs flyer psd flyer template flyer templates fourth of july party grill holiday holiday party july 4th loswl modern party flyer design summer typographic flyer typography flyers
Download color palette

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Flyer is great for any event, especially for spring and summer beach parties. All elements shown are included in the PSD . In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file. 12 beautiful One-Click color options are included; you can even mix colors to get some surprising results! All layers are arranged, color coded and simple to edit.

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like