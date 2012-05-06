Peter Mark Ellis

Wireframe Prototype Energy Saver App - Fat Search

Wireframe Prototype Energy Saver App - Fat Search
Why stay thin when you can go fat ;-) I love the idea of fat search boxes so here is an sample for the app that I am working on, which I think works well.

Posted on May 6, 2012
    Like