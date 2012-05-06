Peter Mark Ellis

Wire framing For Iphone Education App

iphone wireframe prototype ux user journey ios
Top level user journey process for an iPhone app I am architecting at the moment. Using a mixture of Illustrator and Axure for prototyping the UX. This was a runout for the client stakeholder team.

Posted on May 6, 2012
