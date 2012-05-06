Mikko Vierumäki

Airports and population reach in Finland

Mikko Vierumäki
Mikko Vierumäki
  • Save
Airports and population reach in Finland data visualization data visualization information design graphic design design
Download color palette

Working on A1 poster and digital publishing format about state and development of finnish airports and population.

Mikko Vierumäki
Mikko Vierumäki

More by Mikko Vierumäki

View profile
    • Like