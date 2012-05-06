Hotpin

Barber Shop Flyer Template

Barber Shop Flyer Template advertising barber shop design flyer template hair salon flyer hairdresser layout magazine ad modern price list print promotion psd scissors vintage
Barber Shop Flyer Template is retro,vintage psd flyer with a modern look that will give the perfect promotion for your shop and offers you got! It come with big general flyer and small price flyer.

3 PSD files –A4, 8.5×11, 5×7 size with 0.3mm bleed
Clearly labeled folders and layers
CMYK – 300dpi – Ready to print with guides

AVAILABLE HERE: http://bit.ly/HDQMOI

