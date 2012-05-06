Alice Carroll

Fig Newlies

illustration colouring cintiq album music summer
Snippet of the CD back cover for the Fig Newlies' tunes. They wanted a lazy backyard afternoon... As always, this was a Manga Studio/Photoshop combo.

Posted on May 6, 2012
