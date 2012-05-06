Mikha Makhoul

Splash Screen

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Splash Screen ipad app ui design ios design visual design ipad promotional game fashion pullbear splash screen design
Download color palette

testing splash screen ui design of Pull & Bear iPad app

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like