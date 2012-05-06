Koma Sinistro

Pico

Koma Sinistro
Koma Sinistro
  • Save
Pico koma koma studio typography pico script
Download color palette

A quick shot with my pup's name inspired from the LA's district Pico Union, home of The Psyco Realm.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Koma Sinistro
Koma Sinistro

More by Koma Sinistro

View profile
    • Like