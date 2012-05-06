Peter Mark Ellis

Wireframe Prototype Energy Saver App

Wireframe Prototype Energy Saver App ipad ui ux user experience design black white wood photo typography mockup
Here is a shot of an app I am working on with a new London based utility company. The app is for an energy consumption monitoring device that gets installed in your home. So the idea is you can 'climate' control your home, control your home lighting, view power consumption and so on. The app is still very much a WIP as is the website but I just thought I would share this with you.

Posted on May 6, 2012
