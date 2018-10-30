Elizaveta Akimova

Tutorial: How to create a textured lettering in Adobe Photoshop

Tutorial: How to create a textured lettering in Adobe Photoshop
Hi! I'm glad to introduce you my first free tutorial for Envato tutspus.com
https://design.tutsplus.com/tutorials/how-to-create-a-textured-hand-lettered-card-in-adobe-photoshop--cms-31782

Here you can learn how to use vector shapes and texture brushes in Adobe Photoshop

Posted on Oct 30, 2018
