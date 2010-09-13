Anarchy Evolution Cover

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In my other life I'm a painter. http://patrickking.org I recently undertook a painting commission for Greg Graffin, founder and lead singer of the seminal punk band Bad Religion as well as the author of the upcoming Anarchy Evolution, http://bit.ly/d1r6QC coming this fall from Harper Collins. In the middle of working on the painting http://bit.ly/aJgj5M Greg called asking if I could do some sketches for his book cover. He wasn't happy with what the in-house department had presented and wanted to see what I could come up with. Here are details of 3 treatments. In the end, the in-house designers prevailed, but these helped direct them to a better solution than the initial ones presented.