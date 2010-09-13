Anarchy Evolution Cover

In my other life I'm a painter. http://patrickking.org I recently undertook a painting commission for Greg Graffin, founder and lead singer of the seminal punk band Bad Religion as well as the author of the upcoming Anarchy Evolution, http://bit.ly/d1r6QC coming this fall from Harper Collins. In the middle of working on the painting http://bit.ly/aJgj5M Greg called asking if I could do some sketches for his book cover. He wasn't happy with what the in-house department had presented and wanted to see what I could come up with. Here are details of 3 treatments. In the end, the in-house designers prevailed, but these helped direct them to a better solution than the initial ones presented.