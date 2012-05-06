Jonathon Chapman

Chester Bennington

Jonathon Chapman
Jonathon Chapman
Chester Bennington illustration vector illustration linkin park chester bennington
Been trying to create my own style for a while now. Thought I'd try and do a sketch of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington. My favourite bit is his tattoo, that was fun to try and get right!

Posted on May 6, 2012
