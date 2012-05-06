🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So, me and my buddy Roel van Dijk have been working together since 2006. He does the awesome developing on websites along with a content management system from our own stable and I provide the webdesign, UI-design and graphic designs. For the ones not familiar with the language, we are a Dutch team, so it may be a bit hard to read!
Be sure to check it out on:
http://www.eighty-three.nl
You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook