"I See Red"

This is a piece for an exhibition called "Versus" where I was a featured artist. The theme was Red Vs Blue and so we were only permitted to use pantone red and pantone blue. I enjoyed the challenge of the colour limitations and was really happy with how this turned out & it printed really well.

Posted on May 6, 2012
Designer & Co-Founder of Brandsynth

