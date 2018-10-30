tubik

Design Event Landing Page

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Design Event Landing Page marketing typography hero image motion design user interface workshop website event conference illustrator landing page web interaction illustration animation interface graphic design ux ui design
Design Event Landing Page marketing typography hero image motion design user interface workshop website event conference illustrator landing page web interaction illustration animation interface graphic design ux ui design
  1. design_event_landing_page_tubik.png
  2. design_event_landing_page_tubik.png
  3. design_conference_landing_page_design_tubik.png

Any event deserves a beautiful landing page, doesn't it? Especially, if it's an event for designers. Here's an animated concept of a landing page for the conference where illustrators and digital artists share their experience. Sound on, stay tuned! 🔊

Also, welcome to check the huge collection of creative landing pages, read how to use hero images in web design in user interfaces, and review some examples of web design for events. Stay tuned!

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like