Anthony Forier

NASCAR iPhone App

Anthony Forier
Anthony Forier
  • Save
NASCAR iPhone App ios iphone ui design app
Download color palette

First shot on Dribbble! Already loving everyone else's work and looking forward to contributing. These are mockups of a NASCAR iPhone app I designed as a fun personal project. I ended up making a video demo in After Effects to show how it would work: http://aforier.com/portfolio/nascar-video-hd.mp4

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Anthony Forier
Anthony Forier

More by Anthony Forier

View profile
    • Like