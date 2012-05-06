Fery Wardiyanto

Simple Note Widget

Fery Wardiyanto
Fery Wardiyanto
  • Save
Simple Note Widget note widget red pin
Download color palette

Simple note widget with red pin at the top, I'll use for my own blog

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2012
Fery Wardiyanto
Fery Wardiyanto

More by Fery Wardiyanto

View profile
    • Like